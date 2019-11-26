November 26, 2019

Image: Floods in northern Italy

by European Space Agency

Image: Floods in northern Italy
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Torrential downpours have battered many parts of Italy this month, with extreme flooding wreaking havoc across northern Italy. The province of Alessandria is said to be one of the worst-affected areas according to Italian media, with around 200 people evacuated and 600 said to be left stranded.

This multi-temporal image uses two separate images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission on 13 November and 25 November. The flooded areas can be seen depicted in red, the Po River in black, and urban areas in white.

Copernicus Sentinel-1's radar ability to see through clouds and rain, and in darkness, makes it particularly useful for monitoring floods. It can even easily differentiate , highlighting the difference between the Po River in black, and the extent of the flooding in red.

Around 500 people were evacuated further north in the Aosta Valley, where many roads were closed in fear of potential avalanches. Part of a viaduct serving the A6 motorway near Savona, in the northern region of Liguria, was washed away by a mudslide—leaving a 30-meter gap in the road.

Images acquired before and after flooding offer immediate information on the extent of inundation and support assessments of property and environmental damage.

Earlier this month, the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated to help respond to the floods in northeast Italy, where Venice saw record-breaking water levels and the worst flooding in 50 years.

Explore further

Copernicus Sentinel-1 maps floods in wake of Idai
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Floods in northern Italy (2019, November 26) retrieved 26 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-image-northern-italy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

1 hour ago

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

17 hours ago

Effects of a Change of Direction of the Rotation of the Earth?

Nov 22, 2019

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 19, 2019

M7.1 Molucca Sea, Northern Indonesia

Nov 16, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Nov 14, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments