September 26, 2022

Discovery of the largest natural carbon onions on Earth

by Science China Press

Discovery of the largest natural carbon onions on Earth
(a) Tectonically deformed coal with large-scale irregular friction mirror planes for sample XGZ; (b) fractures and friction mirror planes in sample QK; (c) well-developed friction mirror planes in sample TX10; (d) loose small coal particles in sample TX11; (e) scratches in sample TX23; (f) small-scale friction mirror planes in sample TX26; (g) hydrothermal quartz veins in sample TX35; (h) friction mirror planes in sample TX43. Credit: Science China Press

Recently, a study led by Dr. Yilin Chen, Prof. Yong Qin, Dr. Jiuqing Li, Associate Prof. Zhuangfu Li, Tianyu Yang (China University of Mining and Technology) and Dr. Ergang Lian (Tongji University) was published in Science China Earth Sciences. The research team identified natural carbon onions (onion-like fullerenes) in intrusion-affected coal samples collected from Permian coal-bearing strata in the Yongan Coalfield, Fujian Province, South China. They found the largest natural carbon onions (with an outer diameter of ~55 nm) ever recorded on Earth.

Granite porphyry intrusions and quartz hydrothermal veins are abundant in the Permian coal-bearing strata in this coalfield. All samples collected were tectonically deformed coals with highly developed structural fractures, friction mirror planes, and maximum vitrinite reflectance values of 4.0–9.5%. Natural carbon onions observed in the coal samples had single or multiple cores, with 24–46 graphitic shells characterized by outer diameters of 24–55 nm.

The maximum vitrinite reflectance, outer diameter, and graphitic shell number of carbon onions in the intrusion-affected coal were positively correlated, indicating that the carbon onions were secondary products formed during coal metamorphism owing to magmatic intrusion. The research team believes that carbon onions in intrusion-affected coal are synthesized by .

Discovery of the largest natural carbon onions on Earth
single-core natural carbon onions (Fig. a–c); multi-core natural carbon onions (Fig. d–f). Credit: Science China Press

The researchers also found that many graphite-like pyrolytic carbons fill in cracks or cavities in coal samples, which are newly formed constituents derived from vapor-phase deposition during the high-temperature coking of by intrusions. Therefore, the research team speculates that natural carbon onions synthesized by CVD, similar to pyrolytic carbon, may also preferentially fill in cracks and fissures. This may be the reason for the uneven distribution of natural carbon onions in intrusion-affected coals.

Explore further

How are the physical characteristics of the coal-fluid system reflected in ultrasound?
More information: Yilin Chen et al, Discovery of the largest natural carbon onions on Earth, Science China Earth Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s11430-021-9951-x
Provided by Science China Press
Citation: Discovery of the largest natural carbon onions on Earth (2022, September 26) retrieved 26 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-discovery-largest-natural-carbon-onions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)