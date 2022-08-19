August 19, 2022

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui

by University of Hawaii at Manoa

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
Kahana Sunset wave action at seawall. Credit: Carol Tu'ua.

A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The combination of high sea levels and large swells can result in significant coastal erosion, damage to infrastructure and properties, and land-based sedimentation that impairs coastal water quality. Hawaiʻi has experienced an increase in wave plus tide-driven flooding in recent years, and these events are expected to grow in numbers and duration due to and changing wave energies.

"Along with other planning tools, we hope these scenarios that are tailored for West Maui will be useful to inform land use planning," said Tara Owens, co-investigator on the grant that funded this work and extension specialist with UH Sea Grant College Program.

Factors impacting West Maui

The water level—and the associated risk of —in West Maui is impacted by several factors that are included in the flooding product: daily tidal cycles, long-term sea-level rise, moderate to large wave events, and the slowly-oscillating ocean sea level height around Maui (caused in part by El Niño). PacIOOS, based at UH Mānoa's School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, created the new West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool by adopting a next-generation modeling approach to combine these factors and augment the annual high wave flooding model represented in the State of Hawaiʻi Sea Level Rise Viewer.

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
Keonenui Bay. Credit: Don McLeish

In addition to chronic leading to severe damage of properties, wave overtopping and flooding also pose a major safety concern to infrastructure, in particular to Honoapiʻilani Highway, the major access corridor to West Maui.

"Coastal managers and planners in Hawai'i rely on science-based information that can support decision making," said County of Maui Coastal Planner Jim Buika. "This scenario-based tool is powerful because it is locally specific and easy to use. It can guide us to promote sustainable land use and environmental protection."

Explore further

High wave flooding in West Maui predicted through new online tool
Provided by University of Hawaii at Manoa
Citation: New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui (2022, August 19) retrieved 20 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-tool-west-maui.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)