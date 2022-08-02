August 2, 2022

Researchers find new species of Nemacheilidae fish in Putao, Northern Myanmar

by LIU Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

A new species of loach described as Mustura yangi was discovered in northern Myanmar by researchers from Kunming Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, National University of Singapore and Forest Research Institute of Myanmar. The study was published online in Ichthyological Exploration of Freshwaters.

Putao, located in northern Myanmar, has special diversity. During a series of field surveys in the Mali Hka River drainage around the vicinity of Putao, North Kachin, Myanmar, some unusual specimens of Nemacheilidae fish were collected by researchers, and they were identified to be new species.

According to the diagnostic characters of genus Mustura in and molecular phylogenetic evidence, researchers suggested that most species of Physoschistura and a few species of Schistura from Southeast Asian region should be moved to the genus Mustura. Up till now, 16 valid species were included in the genus Mustura.

Mustura yangi is distinguished from its congeners of Mustura based on the following combination of characteristics: 6–7 dark gray bars on the flank often dissociated into a blotch and a saddle, numerous and irregular spots on the head, extremely dorsally situated eyes, well-formed axillary pelvic lobe, prominent air-bladder with a minute posterior chamber in , males with suborbital flap, lateral line complete, and a slender caudal peduncle. It is known only in Mali Hka drainage on Putao plain, a tributary of Irrawaddy River in northern Myanmar.

Explore further

New species of mint family found in northern Myanmar
More information: Mustura yangi, a new species of loach (Teleostei: Nemacheilidae) from Putao, Irrawaddy drainage, northern Myanmar. Ichthyological Exploration of Freshwaters. DOI: 10.23788/IEF-1181
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers find new species of Nemacheilidae fish in Putao, Northern Myanmar (2022, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-species-nemacheilidae-fish-putao-northern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Two boats in a river

50 minutes ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

No call list

1 hour ago

Negative Leap Second, Not Y2K

1 hour ago

Beatles thread gone?

1 hour ago

Weird News Compilation

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)