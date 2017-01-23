Chinese scientists discover a new species of catfish in Myanmar

The new catfish species Oreoglanis hponkanensis discovered in Myanmar. Credit: Xiao-Yong Chen

During a survey of the freshwater fishes of the Mali Hka River drainage in the Hponkanrazi Wildlife Sanctuary, Myanmar, scientists Xiao-Yong Chen, Tao Qin and Zhi-Ying Chen, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), identified a new catfish species among the collected specimens. It is distinct with a set of morphological features including its mouthparts and coloration. The discovery is published in the open access journal ZooKeys.

The new belongs to a genus (Oreoglanis) of 22 currently recognised . They are characterised with unusual teeth. While pointed in the upper and the back of the lower jaw, the teeth at the front of the lower jaw are shorter and broad. The latter are placed in a continuous dent. Out of the 22 species of the genus, there are only two known to live in Myanmar.

The new catfish, scientifically named Oreoglanis hponkanensis, has a moderately broad and strongly depressed head and body, and small eyes. The species is predominantly brown in colour, with light yellow belly and several yellowish patches across the body. Noticeable are also two round, bright orange patches in the middle of the fin.

The tooth band of the new catfish species Oreoglanis hponkanensis from Myanmar. Credit: Xiao-Yong Chen

More information: Xiao-Yong Chen et al, Oreoglanis hponkanensis, a new sisorid catfish from north Myanmar (Actinopterygii, Sisoridae), ZooKeys (2017). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.646.11049

