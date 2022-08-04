August 4, 2022

SpaceX debris discovered in Australian sheep paddock

spacex
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A charred chunk of space junk found jutting from a paddock by an Australian sheep farmer was confirmed to be part of one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions by authorities Thursday.

The ethereal-looking debris, believed to have plummeted to Earth on July 9, was found last week in Dalgety—a near Australia's Snowy Mountains, about five hours' drive southwest of Sydney.

"It was kind of exciting and weird all in the same way," astrophysicist Brad Tucker, who visited the site after local farmers contacted him last month, told AFP.

He said that finding the large chunk embedded in an empty field reminded him of something out of the sci-fi film "2001: A Space Odyssey".

"It's astounding to see it."

Australia's confirmed the debris had come from one of Musk's missions in a statement and told locals to report any further finds to SpaceX.

"The Agency has confirmed the debris is from a SpaceX mission and continues to engage with our counterparts in the US, as well as other parts of the Commonwealth and as appropriate," an Australian Space Agency spokesman said.

Tucker said the piece was part of a trunk jettisoned by the earlier Crew-1 capsule when it re-entered Earth's atmosphere in 2021.

He said the trunk had split up on re-entry, with reports of other junk also found at nearby properties, making more discoveries linked to the SpaceX mission likely.

Most space debris splashes down at sea but with the increase in space industries worldwide, the amount crashing to earth would likely increase, he added.

"We do have to realize that there is a likely risk it may hit in a populated area once and what that means."

Australia's Space Agency said it was working to mitigate debris and had raised the issue internationally.

Explore further

Space debris is coming down more frequently. What are the chances it could hit someone or damage property?

© 2022 AFP

Citation: SpaceX debris discovered in Australian sheep paddock (2022, August 4) retrieved 4 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-spacex-debris-australian-sheep-paddock.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Functions

1 hour ago

Power consumed by electron gun

1 hour ago

How can I get rid of air buildup in a siphon system?

1 hour ago

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed (continued)

1 hour ago

Question about relativistic rocket

2 hours ago

Impedance of a half-wave dipole antenna

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)