April 13, 2021

Video: How to clear Earth's orbit of space debris

by European Space Agency

earth
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

On 20 April 2021, ESA will host the 8th European Conference on Space Debris from Darmstadt, in Germany. Scientists, engineers, industry experts and policy makers will spend the virtual four-day conference discussing the latest issues surrounding space debris. They will exchange the latest research, try to come up with solutions for potential problems and define the future direction of any necessary action.

There are currently over 129 million objects larger than a millimeter in orbits around Earth. These range from inactive satellites to flakes of paint. But no matter how small the item of debris, anything traveling up to 56,000 km/h in an orbit is dangerous if it comes into contact with the many satellites that connect us around the world, be it for GPS, mobile phone data or . The solution is to take action before it's too late. This is why ESA has commissioned ClearSpace-1—the world's first mission to remove —for launch in 2025.

This film contains interviews with ESA Head of Space Debris Office Tim Flohrer; ESA Head of Clean Space Office Luisa Innocenti; and Xanthi Oikonomidou, ESA Space Debris Office.

Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further

Image: Visualization of orbital space debris
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: How to clear Earth's orbit of space debris (2021, April 13) retrieved 13 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-video-earth-orbit-space-debris.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is there an upper limit on the amount of light that a Dyson Sphere can attenuate?

3 hours ago

Colonize cool white dwarfs

14 hours ago

Jupiter's pole storms - potential relation?

15 hours ago

Is there plutonium in space?

15 hours ago

Speed of light in outer space

19 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Apr 12, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments