August 5, 2022

Simultaneous multi-gas detection needs only sub-μL analyte

by LIU Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

optics
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Trace gas detection based on laser absorption spectroscopy (LAS) is a powerful technique due to its high sensitivity and selectivity, and it is widely used in many fields. Most of current works are performed using a single frequency laser targeting only one species. Study of the interaction between different components needs simultaneous measurement of multi-species, which is still a challenge.

Recently, Prof. Wang Qiang from the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics (CIOMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and Prof. Ren Wei from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, developed a trace gas sensor with an all-fiber configuration, and achieved simultaneous multi-gas interrogation at the cost of only sub-μL analyte. The study was published in Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical.

This technique was performed by blending photothermal spectroscopy (PTS), a method replies on the detection of refractive index of gas-phase analyte, and frequency-division multiplexing (FDM), a strategy modulates the gas by pumping different species at separate frequencies. A hollow-core fiber with a μm-sized mode field diameter worked as a flexible gas chamber to provide a significantly increased , highly efficient light-molecule interaction, as well as an in-line Fabry-Perot interferometer.

Three diode lasers with center wavelengths located at C-band, L-band and U-band were integrated to interrogate C2H2, CO2, and CH4, simultaneously. Simultaneous measurement of multiple species was demonstrated by the detection of samples of C2H2, CO2, and CH4 in a centimeter-long hollow-core fiber, which has a total consumption of only 0.17 μL. Four pre-set cases with different sample concentrations were prepared by diluting the samples with pure N2. The expected corresponding response curves were obtained.

The researchers also experimentally demonstrated the performance of this compact all-fiber sensor, which achieves a minimum detection limit of 2.5 ppb (parts per billion), 21 ppm (parts per million) and 200 ppb for C2H2, CO2, and CH4, respectively, and a good linear dynamic range of three to five orders of magnitude.

The unique features of , low gas consumption, and compact size make the sensor a versatile tool for precise gas analysis.

Explore further

Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
More information: Zhen Wang et al, Photothermal multi-species detection in a hollow-core fiber with frequency-division multiplexing, Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.snb.2022.132333
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Simultaneous multi-gas detection needs only sub-μL analyte (2022, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-simultaneous-multi-gas-sub-l-analyte.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coin flipping problem (Markov chain)

1 hour ago

Why do galaxies spin?

1 hour ago

What is the mechanism behind Quantum Entanglement?

1 hour ago

Find the magnitude and direction of the velocity

1 hour ago

Biden Admininstration to Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

1 hour ago

(paper) Stability properties of Kerr BH's

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)