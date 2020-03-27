March 27, 2020

Researchers develop a black phosphorus all-fiber humidity sensor

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers develop a black phosphorus all-fiber humidity sensor
Transmission path of light in BP-coated ESMF. Credit: LI Jia

A research group led by Prof. LI Jia and Prof. XU Xuefeng from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, along with Prof. YANG Dexing from Northwestern Polytechnical University, developed a highly responsive all-fiber humidity sensor with an ultrafast response time as fast as 7ms.

Humidity, the concentration of water vapor present in the air, is an important reference value in many aspects of life and production.

Fiber optics offers a significant photonic strategy for high-performance sensing effect. Apart from the inherent merits of fiber optics, such as compact size, light weight, immunity to , low cost, and high reliability, the fiber-based optical sensors promises , fast response, and in-line determination as well.

The researchers integrated black phosphorus (BP) nanosheets with etched single-mode fiber (ESMF), which was different from traditional transistor-based BP humidity sensors.

The single mode fiber was directly coated with BP nanosheets. The light passed through the fiber core and yielded an evanescent wave penetrated into BP coating, leading to a strong light-matter interaction for moisture detection and realizing highly responsive humidity sensor.

"This device takes advantages of sensitivity and fast response of both fiber-optics and black phosphorus to ," said Prof. LI. "We hope our work can provide an all-optical sensing platform for high-performance humidity sensing, and open up new opportunities for potential vapor/gas sensing applications in the fields of biomedical, chemical and ."

The study was published in physica status solidi (RRL) - Rapid Research Letters.

Explore further

Polymer-based optical fiber for visualization of material stress
More information: De Yu et al. Black Phosphorus All‐Fiber Sensor for Highly Responsive Humidity Detection, physica status solidi (RRL) – Rapid Research Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1002/pssr.201900697
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers develop a black phosphorus all-fiber humidity sensor (2020, March 27) retrieved 27 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-black-phosphorus-all-fiber-humidity-sensor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I want to try an experiment related to mechanics -- suggestions please

Mar 02, 2020

Cloud chamber - electron tracks? - solved

Mar 01, 2020

Recoil dampening in silencers and supressors

Mar 01, 2020

My cloud chamber didn't make any tracks...

Feb 29, 2020

P-N junction Semiconductors

Feb 29, 2020

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Feb 28, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments