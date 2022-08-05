August 5, 2022

Scientists characterize the potato L-type lectin StLecRK-IV.1, which negatively regulates late blight resistance

by Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science

A first: Scientists characterize the potato L-type lectin StLecRK-IV.1, which negatively regulates late blight resistance by aff
StLecRK-IV.1 promotes P. infestans colonization. Credit: Horticulture Research

In recent work published in the journal Horticulture Research, researchers from Northeast Agricultural University and Huazhong Agricultural University characterized a negative regulator of late blight resistance in potato.

They showed that a LecRLK, StLecRK-IV.1, participates in against P. infestans by serving as a negative regulator. The transient expression of StLecRK-IV.1 in Nicotiana benthamiana significantly enhanced leaf colonization by P. infestans. By contrast, the size of disease lesions caused by P. infestans was reduced by virus-induced gene silencing of the StLecRK-IV.1 ortholog in N. benthamiana, as well as in potato plants with stable RNA interference of StLecRK-IV.1. The expression of StLecRK-IV.1 was downregulated by P. infestans and activated by abscisic acid.

Tetraspanins, which belong to the transmembrane 4 superfamily (TM4SF), are integral membrane components for endosome organization and are widely distributed in mammals, insects, fungi, mosses, and higher plants. There are 17 tetraspanin (TET)-like genes in the Arabidopsis genome, of which TET8 and TET9 are mammalian CD63 orthologs. The Arabidopsis tet8 mutant shows reduced formation of extracellular vesicles (EVs), accompanied by an impaired (ROS) burst in response to stressors, suggesting a role for TET8 in the formation of EVs. Like CD63 in mammals, TET8 is also considered a specific marker for exosomes in plants, and TET8-associated EVs can be considered plant exosomes. Botrytis cinerea induces TET8 and TET9-associated vesicle accumulation at the sites of infection, and TET8- and TET9-associated exosomes contribute to plant immunity against B. cinerea infection by transferring host small RNAs (sRNAs) into fungal cells, where they suppress pathogenicity by targeting virulence genes.

In this study, researchers used a membrane yeast two-hybrid system to demonstrate that tetraspanin-8 (StTET8) interacted with StLecRK-IV.1, and this result was further verified by co-immunoprecipitation, a luciferase complementation assay, and a bimolecular fluorescence complementation test. StTET8 is a positive immune regulator that limits P. infestans infection. The co-expression of StLecRK-IV.1 with StTET8 antagonized the positive roles of StTET8 against P. infestans. Moreover, the co-expression of StTET8 with StLecRK-IV.1 affected the stability of StTET8, a result that was confirmed by a western blot assay and a confocal assay.

"Our evidence demonstrated that a potato StLecRK-IV.1 negatively regulates late blight resistance by interacting with and affecting the protein stability of a positive regulator, StTET8," the authors said. "This work provides a novel interaction mechanism of how a plant LecRLK regulates the immunity of plants."

Explore further

Environmentally friendly method shows promise in control of devastating potato disease
More information: Lei Guo et al, Potato StLecRK-IV.1 negatively regulates late blight resistance by affecting the stability of a positive regulator StTET8, Horticulture Research (2022). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhac010
Provided by Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science
Citation: Scientists characterize the potato L-type lectin StLecRK-IV.1, which negatively regulates late blight resistance (2022, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-scientists-characterize-potato-l-type-lectin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the mechanism behind Quantum Entanglement?

7 minutes ago

(paper) Stability properties of Kerr BH's

13 minutes ago

Random Thoughts part 6

20 minutes ago

Static Friction Question — A wood block sliding on a tabletop

23 minutes ago

How does a variable rate inverter work in a Tesla car?

24 minutes ago

How can I calculate the force of a falling object?

36 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)