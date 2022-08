NASA's Space Launch System rocket at launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in March 2022.

A test flight of NASA's powerful new Moon rocket may be possible on Friday, officials said, after the US space agency scrubbed Monday's launch because of an engine issue.

"Friday is definitely in play," Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters.

"They're still holding in the launch countdown configuration and we're preserving the option for Friday."

