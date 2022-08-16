August 16, 2022

Study shows cryopreserved mussel larvae can survive and develop into adult mussels

by AquaTT

Study shows cryopreserved mussel larvae can survive and develop to adult mussels
Juvenile mussels (from cryopreserved larvae) settled in ropes with their growth being checked. Credit: Pablo Heres and Estefania Paredes

A long-term study has shown that adult mussels can grow from cryopreserved larvae without compromising the quality of the next generation's offspring, neither for cryopreservation nor post-thawing development of them.

The Mediterranean mussel Mytilus galloprovincialis is one of the most farmed molluscs worldwide. This is the first time M. galloprovincialis spat produced from cryopreserved larvae were able to develop into adults at the same as control individuals, be cultured in a natural environment, and even reach average commercial size at the same time as control obtained from non-cryopreserved larvae.

Additionally, the viability of the produced adults is apparently unaffected by the cryopreservation process, with fertility and offspring quality comparable with those of control mussels.

Dr. Estefania Paredes, Universidade de Vigo, who led the research team that designed the cryopreservation protocol, says that "shellfish aquaculture needs the development of new tools such as this to reduce its reliance on natural spat collection whilst improving good practices and efficiently increasing production. The results signify strong evidence for the suitability of this cryopreservation method for use in mussel aquaculture and in research, where animals must be in optimal health."

Details of the protocol are published in Scientific Reports.

Explore further

Australia's got mussels (but it could be a problem)
More information: P. Heres et al, Long-term study on survival and development of successive generations of Mytilus galloprovincialis cryopreserved larvae, Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-17935-0
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by AquaTT
Citation: Study shows cryopreserved mussel larvae can survive and develop into adult mussels (2022, August 16) retrieved 16 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-cryopreserved-mussel-larvae-survive-adult.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Focal length of LCD screen as cars rear view mirror

4 hours ago

Universal VIrus? - mononucleosis, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis...

Aug 15, 2022

Could we filter out diseases with a process similar to dialysis?

Aug 14, 2022

No clear link between low serotonin and depression - study

Aug 12, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

Aug 12, 2022

Brain stem death

Aug 12, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)