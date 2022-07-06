July 6, 2022

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid takes Pakistan by storm

Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo displays his kid goat Simba in Karachi
Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo displays his kid goat Simba in Karachi.

A kid goat with extraordinarily long ears has become something of a media star in Pakistan, with its owner claiming a world record that may or may not exist.

Simba is now living a pampered existence in Karachi, where he was born last month with ears that were strikingly long—and have grown further to reach 54 centimeters (21 inches).

Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo says he has approached Guinness World Records to see if his charge can be included as the Greatest Of All Time, although a category for "longest-eared goat" does not currently appear on the organization's website.

"Within 10 to 12 days of his birth he was already appearing in all the national and —and won a beauty contest," a proud Narejo says.

"Within 30 days he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve this level of fame."

Simba savours some milk
Simba savors some milk.

Simba's ears are so long that Narejo has to fold them over his back to stop the little bleater from standing on them.

He has also designed a harness so that Simba can carry the lengthy lugholes around his neck.

Narejo is wary of the attention Simba has attracted—including from rival breeders—and has resorted to prayer and tradition to try to fend off any ill will.

Narejo's son proudly displays the goat's extraordinarily long ears
Narejo's son proudly displays the goat's extraordinarily long ears.

"We recite Koranic verses and blow on him to cast away the evil eye," Narejo said.

"Following a long tradition we inherited from our elders, we have fastened a black thread around him that is fortified with Koranic verses."

Narejo plans to raise Simba as a stud to promote the image of Pakistan as a top breeding nation.

"Simba's Pakistan name must roam the whole world," he said.

Explore further

Lion cub Simba born in Singapore via artificial insemination

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid takes Pakistan by storm (2022, July 6) retrieved 6 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-goat-long-eared-kid-pakistan-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mathematics for Physics by Adam Marsh

10 hours ago

Determining Heat of Fusion for Ice:Calorimetry experiment

10 hours ago

Reasoning behind Infinitesimal multiplication

10 hours ago

Why Is Minkowski Spacetime Non-Euclidean?

10 hours ago

Is Alan Turing given too much credit when it comes to computers?

10 hours ago

I want to enroll in a beginning programming course

10 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)