July 11, 2022

New model shows Earth's deep mantle was drier from the start

by Washington University in St. Louis

earth mantle
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Earth's mantle is the thick layer of silicate rock between Earth's crust and its molten core, making up about 84% of our planet's volume. The mantle is predominantly solid but, on geologic time scales, it behaves as a viscous fluid—as difficult to stir and mix as a pot of caramel.

But, sticking with candy comparisons, maybe think more about malt balls and not gooey caramels. A study from Washington University in St. Louis suggests that the deep part of the ancient closest to the Earth's core started out substantially drier than the part of the mantle closest to the young planet's surface.

By analyzing noble gas isotope data, Rita Parai, assistant professor of and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, determined that the ancient plume mantle (the deep part) had a water concentration that was a factor of 4 to 250 times lower when compared with the water concentration of the upper mantle.

The resulting viscosity contrast could have prevented mixing within the mantle, helping to explain certain long standing mysteries about Earth's formation and evolution. The research is published the week of July 11 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

"A primordial viscosity contrast may explain why the giant impacts that triggered whole-mantle magma oceans did not homogenize the growing planet," said Parai, who is a faculty fellow of the university's McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences. "It also could explain why the plume mantle has experienced less processing by partial melting over Earth history."

Parai's investigation challenges an assumption that was once widely held in her field: that Earth's mantle was uniform from the start. When the settled into its current layout about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed when gravity pulled swirling gas and dust in to become the third planet from the sun. Volatiles like water, carbon, nitrogen and the were delivered to Earth as it formed, but Parai's study suggests that the material that accreted earlier was a drier type of than what accreted later.

She found that mantle helium, neon and xenon (Xe) isotopes require that the plume mantle had low concentrations of volatiles like Xe and water at the end of that period of accretion, compared with the upper mantle. The may have benefited from a larger contribution of mass from volatile-rich materials similar to a class of meteorites called .

Parai takes a multi-pronged approach to figuring out a planet's life story. This study in PNAS presents a model that she developed, but Parai also does her own experimental work with in her high-temperature isotope geochemistry laboratory at Washington University. She studies noble gas isotopes—especially those from Xe— in volcanic rocks to understand the evolution of Earth's mantle composition and in terrestrial rocks at Earth's surface to see the evolution of the atmosphere.

"In my lab," Parai said, "we take natural rock samples—mostly modern , but also some ancient rocks—and we try to understand different things about Earth history. Specifically, we want to know how Earth got its atmosphere, its oceans and other features related to habitability."

Explore further

There and back again: Mantle xenon has a story to tell
More information: A dry ancient plume mantle from noble gas isotopes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2201815119
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis
Citation: New model shows Earth's deep mantle was drier from the start (2022, July 11) retrieved 11 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-earth-deep-mantle-drier.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
