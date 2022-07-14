Chicken strips dog treats recalled due to salmonella danger

Dog treats are being voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services reported July 6 that some Stormberg Foods LLC dog treats were contaminated with salmonella, which triggered the recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat.

Salmonella in these products can infect pets and people who handle them, especially if they have not washed their hands after touching the products or surfaces exposed to them, the company said.

People should watch out for symptoms of salmonella infection, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

In rare cases, salmonella can cause more serious problems, including heart infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. People with these signs should contact their doctor.

Pets infected with salmonella may be lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some will have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Pets that have symptoms should be seen by a veterinarian, the company advised in a news release.

Healthy pets can carry the germ and not have symptoms but can infect other animals or people.

So far no illnesses have been reported, the company said.

Products affected all have expiration dates of June 6 to 23, 2023. The products are:

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 1 oz., UPC code 8 50025 54628 7, all batch numbers

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz., UPC code 8 50025 54611 9, all batch numbers

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 10 oz., UPC code 8 50025 54610 2, all batch numbers

Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz., UPC code 8 50025 54682 9, all batch numbers

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 4 oz., UPC code 8 60001 92832 7, all batch numbers

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 8 oz., UPC code 8 60001 92833 4, all batch numbers

The products, which are sold nationwide and online, were distributed between June 8 and June 22, 2022.

Stormberg, a Goldsboro, N.C.-based company, said people who have purchased these products and/or have pets who have become ill should notify stormbergship@gmail.com immediately with all product information for return or proper disposal information.

Consumers with questions can email the address above at any time or call 919-947-6011, between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST Monday through Saturday.

The company and North Carolina agriculture officials are continuing to investigate the source of the contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more about the recall

