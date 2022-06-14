June 14, 2022

Yellowstone Park closed as swollen river destroys roads

A handout picture released on June 13, 2022 by National Park Service shows a road in northern portion of Yellowstone National Pa
A handout picture released on June 13, 2022 by National Park Service shows a road in northern portion of Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone, one of the best-known national parks in the United States, has been shut because flooding and rockslides have cut roads, leaving some communities stranded.

All entrances to the remained closed Tuesday, with rangers warning of "extremely " brought about by a raging river and torrential rainfall.

Pictures and video released by the National Park Service show large sections of paved road have fallen into the Gardner River, one of a number of waterways that run through the huge park in Wyoming.

Footage posted on CNN showed a wooden house falling into a river.

"Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation," Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly said Monday.

"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues.

"The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with (local officials) to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas."

"We will not know timing of the park's reopening until subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park."

The northwestern United States has seen heavier than usual rain over the last few weeks.

The National Weather Service said this has combined with rapid snowmelt sparked by high temperatures, which has led to swollen rivers.

