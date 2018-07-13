Video: The chemistry of Yellowstone's hot springs

August 3, 2018, American Chemical Society

Yellowstone National Park is a popular destination for vacationers and nature lovers. But if you don't obey the park's rules and regulations, you could end up in off-limits areas where the water is dangerous because of its acidity and extreme heat. In this video, Reactions explains how Yellowstone's geochemistry leads to its unique waters.

Credit: American Chemical Society

