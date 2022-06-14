June 14, 2022

Roman gate closed after bits of ancient stone fall off

Locals have long complained about the state of monuments and roads in the capital
Locals have long complained about the state of monuments and roads in the capital.

Rome's ruins are such an integral part of the Eternal City that it can be suprising when sometimes bits of them fall off.

Nobody was hurt after a few fragments fell early Tuesday morning from the Porta Maggiore gate, whose monumental double arches once provided a gateway through the third-century Aurelian Walls.

But the monument—which originally supported two of the city's aqueducts and is now located behind Rome's main train station—was temporarily closed off while it was checked, according to a statement from the city authorities.

The fragments of tufa—a type of easy-to-cut rock used in Roman-era construction—fell off around 6:15 am, landing on a pavement "without causing any damage to people or things", it said.

"At first glance, there does not seem to be any further damage," said the statement, which added that "the overall state of conservation of the is good".

Normal pedestrian and was not affected.

Residents have long complained about the state of monuments and roads in the , which draws millions of tourists each year to see such wonders as the Colosseum.

"We really need maintenance here in Rome," said Veronica Rinaldin, 33, who works near the Porta Maggiore, which is often marred by overgrown weeds and garbage.

City officials said they had closed off the monument for inspection
City officials said they had closed off the monument for inspection.

A told AFP on condition of anonymity that tufa provided an excellent base for certain plants to grow, and their roots often split the stone.

"It doesn't happen often. It happens if they are abandoned and neglected," the officer said.

Explore further

Sarcophagus dedicated to Romulus discovered in Roman forum

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Roman gate closed after bits of ancient stone fall off (2022, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-roman-gate-bits-ancient-stone.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Constant power and acceleration as a function of time

1 hour ago

BITCOIN, Heists, Thefts, Hacks, Scams, and Losses

1 hour ago

Monitoring a CSV file that is continuously updated

1 hour ago

Random Photos

1 hour ago

Bootstrapping Compilers

1 hour ago

Realistic interpretation of QM

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)