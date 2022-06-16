June 16, 2022

Martian meteorite upsets planet formation theory

by UC Davis

meteorite
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study of an old meteorite contradicts current thinking about how rocky planets like the Earth and Mars acquire volatile elements such as hydrogen, carbon, oxygen, nitrogen and noble gases as they form. The work is published June 16 in Science.

A basic assumption about is that first collect these volatiles from the nebula around a young star, said Sandrine Péron, a postdoctoral scholar working with Professor Sujoy Mukhopadhyay in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, University of California, Davis.

Because the planet is a ball of molten rock at this point, these elements initially dissolve into the magma ocean and then degass back into the . Later on, crashing into the young planet deliver more volatile materials.

So scientists expect that the in the interior of the planet should reflect the composition of the solar nebula, or a mixture of solar and meteoritic volatiles, while the volatiles in the atmosphere would come mostly from meteorites. These two sources—solar vs. chondritic—can be distinguished by the ratios of isotopes of , in particular krypton.

Mars is of special interest because it formed relatively quickly—solidifying in about 4 million years after the birth of the Solar System, while the Earth took 50 to 100 million years to form.

"We can reconstruct the history of volatile delivery in the first few million years of the Solar System," Péron said.

Meteorite from Mars' interior

Some meteorites that fall to Earth come from Mars. Most come from surface rocks that have been exposed to Mars' atmosphere. The Chassigny meteorite, which fell to Earth in north-eastern France in 1815, is rare and unusual because it is thought to represent the interior of the planet.

By making extremely careful measurements of minute quantities of krypton isotopes in samples of the meteorite using a new method set up at the UC Davis Noble Gas Laboratory, the researchers could deduce the origin of elements in the rock.

"Because of their low abundance, krypton isotopes are challenging to measure," Péron said.

Surprisingly, the krypton isotopes in the correspond to those from chondritic meteorites, not the solar nebula. That means that meteorites were delivering volatile elements to the forming planet much earlier than previously thought, and in the presence of the nebula, reversing conventional thinking.

"The Martian interior composition for krypton is nearly purely chondritic, but the atmosphere is solar," Péron said. "It's very distinct."

The results show that Mars' atmosphere cannot have formed purely by outgassing from the mantle, as that would have given it a chondritic composition. The planet must have acquired atmosphere from the solar nebula, after the magma ocean cooled, to prevent substantial mixing between interior chondritic gases and atmospheric solar gases.

The new results suggest that Mars' growth was completed before the solar was dissipated by radiation from the Sun. But the irradiation should also have blown off the nebular atmosphere on Mars, suggesting that atmospheric must have somehow been preserved, possibly trapped underground or in polar ice caps.

"However, that would require Mars to have been cold in the immediate aftermath of its accretion," Mukhopadhyay said. "While our study clearly points to the chondritic gases in the Martian interior, it also raises some interesting questions about the origin and composition of Mars' early atmosphere."

Péron and Mukhopadhyay hope their study will stimulate further work on the topic.

More information: Sandrine Péron, Krypton in the Chassigny meteorite shows Mars accreted chondritic volatiles before nebular gases, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abk1175. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abk1175
Journal information: Science

Provided by UC Davis
Citation: Martian meteorite upsets planet formation theory (2022, June 16) retrieved 16 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-martian-meteorite-planet-formation-theory.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
