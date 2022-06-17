June 17, 2022

Economic and psychosocial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nations of the GCC

by David Bradley, Inderscience

covid economics
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A study in the Global Business and Economics Review looks at the economic and psychosocial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nations of the GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council).

Talla M. Aldeehani of the Department of Finance and Financial Institutions in the College of Business Administration at Kuwait University, in Kuwait, and Moid U. Ahmad of Scholeio Education in the National Capital Region (NCR), India, explain that they have investigated how may have ameliorated the detrimental psychosocial and of the pandemic on individuals and industry.

The team surveyed citizens of the GCC states and used moderation-mediation techniques and other analytical tools to draw conclusions from the data obtained. The GCC, more formally the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is an intergovernmental political and economic union that comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The fundamental conclusion is that government support significantly reduced in individuals during the period studied, October to December 2020. Loss of earnings caused by the pandemic being a major stress factor for workers with men aged 50 and over being worst affected economically. This period coincided with the second wave of infection from the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and would have seen enforced lockdowns, quarantine, hospitality closures, and other restrictions in place in many places in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus.

The researchers say that the conclusions they have drawn might have relevance to nations beyond the GCC. They suggest that policymakers might best serve their citizens and businesses by putting in place a technological framework and other measures to ensure a more effective response to a future pandemic.

Explore further

Bahrain records first coronavirus death in GCC
More information: Talla M. Aldeehani et al, Economical and psychosocial effects of COVID-19: evidence from the GCC economies, Global Business and Economics Review (2022). DOI: 10.1504/GBER.2022.123283
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Economic and psychosocial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nations of the GCC (2022, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-economic-psychosocial-effects-covid-pandemic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions concerning the geometry of spacetime

18 minutes ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

38 minutes ago

Bibliography on integration and ODE/PDE solving techniques for physics

47 minutes ago

Difficulty visualizing given set

1 hour ago

Percentage of time doing problems vs. learning the theory (self studying physics)

1 hour ago

Newton's third law (equal and opposite force)

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)