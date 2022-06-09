Hayabusa2 is an asteroid sample-return mission operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which investigated the asteroid Ryugu. Carbonaceous asteroids like Ryugu are important because they are thought to preserve the most pristine, untainted materials in the solar system: a mixture of minerals, ice and organic compounds. The Haybusa2 mission is the first to collect samples from a carbonaceous asteroid and return them to Earth for analysis.
An international team of scientists led by Hisayoshi Yurimoto of Hokkaido University and including Sachiko Amari, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, measured the mineralogy, bulk chemical and isotopic compositions of the Ryugu samples. The results were reported June 9 in the journal Science.
The researchers described similarities between the samples returned from Ryugu and the type of meteorite known as CI chondrites, considered to be the most primitive carbonaceous meteorites recovered on Earth. Their analysis indicates that CI chondrites have been altered on Earth and that the new Ryugu samples are more pristine than any CI chondrites because the former are devoid of terrestrial contamination or alteration. This finding implies that the Ryugu samples may yet contain information that was not previously available to better understand the early solar system.
Citation:
Asteroid samples offer chance to study chemically pristine solar system materials (2022, June 9)
retrieved 9 June 2022
from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-asteroid-samples-chance-chemically-pristine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Asteroid samples offer chance to study chemically pristine solar system materials
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.