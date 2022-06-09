Asteroid samples offer chance to study chemically pristine solar system materials

Petrography of the Ryugu sample. (A) Backscattered electron (BSE) image of Ryugu sample A0058-C1001. The black space in the figure is a pore. (B) Combined elemental map of the same sample, with characteristic X-rays of Ca Kα, Fe Kα, and S Kα lines assigned to RGB color channels as indicated in the legend. Carbonate (dolomite), sulfide (pyrrhotite) and iron-oxide (magnetite) minerals are embedded in a matrix of phyllosilicates, and in some cases precipitated in small veins. The sulfide texture is similar to that in the ungrouped chondrite Flensburg. (C) Ternary diagram between Fe, Mg, and Si+Al showing bulk chemical compositions of phyllosilicates in A0058-C1001. Black lines are compositions of solid solution for serpentine and saponite. Each open red circle shows bulk chemical composition of phyllosilicates measured in various locations of panels A and B, each location being 5–10 μm square. We chose each size to exclude minerals other than phyllosilicates in the area. The bulk compositions differ from place to place, with a distribution indicating that the phyllosilicates consist of serpentine and saponite with variable Fe/Mg ratios. Uncertainties on each measurement are smaller than the symbol size. (D) BSE image of Ryugu sample C0002-C1001, showing brecciated matrix. The texture is similar to CI chondrites. Credit: Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abn7850

Hayabusa2 is an asteroid sample-return mission operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which investigated the asteroid Ryugu. Carbonaceous asteroids like Ryugu are important because they are thought to preserve the most pristine, untainted materials in the solar system: a mixture of minerals, ice and organic compounds. The Haybusa2 mission is the first to collect samples from a carbonaceous asteroid and return them to Earth for analysis.

An international team of scientists led by Hisayoshi Yurimoto of Hokkaido University and including Sachiko Amari, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, measured the mineralogy, bulk chemical and isotopic compositions of the Ryugu samples. The results were reported June 9 in the journal Science.

The researchers described similarities between the samples returned from Ryugu and the type of meteorite known as CI chondrites, considered to be the most primitive carbonaceous meteorites recovered on Earth. Their analysis indicates that CI chondrites have been altered on Earth and that the new Ryugu samples are more pristine than any CI chondrites because the former are devoid of terrestrial contamination or alteration. This finding implies that the Ryugu samples may yet contain information that was not previously available to better understand the early solar system.

The surface of asteroid Ryugu from an altitude of 6 km. Credit: JAXA, University of Tokyo, Kochi University, Rikkyo University, Nagoya University, Chiba Institute of Technology, Meiji University, University of Aizu, AIST

Explore further Two teams report on study of Hayabusa2 asteroid samples

More information: Tetsuya Yokoyama et al, Samples returned from the asteroid Ryugu are similar to Ivuna-type carbonaceous meteorites, Science (2022). Tetsuya Yokoyama et al, Samples returned from the asteroid Ryugu are similar to Ivuna-type carbonaceous meteorites,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abn7850 Read more about the Hayabusa2 on the JAXA website. Journal information: Science