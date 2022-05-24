May 24, 2022

Going virtual hurts student career prospects

by Acoustical Society of America

job interview
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As in-person scientific meetings and gathering have been replaced by virtual meetings during the pandemic, students and young professionals are seeing career fairs and networking events transition into remote experiences that simply lack the same impact as getting together.

During the 182nd Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, Ryan Harne, from Penn State University, will discuss how students and professionals can adapt to the and increase networking opportunities. His presentation, "Ensuring the kids are alright: Ways to help students network with industry professionals in the age of and career fair disillusionment," will take place May 24, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern U.S.

Many career professionals are also adapting to virtual events and working from home and prefer this over in-person meetings. Students still prefer face-to-face communication and are either uninterested in or unfamiliar with virtual interactions. The result is many networking opportunities are effectively closed to students and young professionals, limiting their ability to enter and thrive in their chosen fields.

"Students are familiar and adept at in-person communication and often do not accept virtual communication as a substitute in professional networking," said Harne. "This trend can be linked to the decline of student participation in professional or society conferences when those meetings go virtual."

Harne suggests the solution for companies looking to hire new talent is to reach students where they are by holding in-person career fairs and networking events on educational campuses. The goal for these organizations is to find new talent, and for , they can be exposed to a variety of fields, helping them decide their career path, preparing them to enter the workforce, and reducing early turnover.

This could prove challenging for many organizations that are seeking to transition permanently to a virtual environment. These companies may struggle to hire or retain young professionals who have little exposure to the careers they are beginning to enter.

"While remote or hybrid work environments are a sustainable solution for existing employees, they have the potential to provoke long-term high turnover of new hires who feel less inclined to 'stick with it' when there are lurches in their on-ramping due to the lack of rapport fostered by face-to-face engagement," said Harne.

Explore further

Not everybody hates looking at themselves on Zoom: study
Provided by Acoustical Society of America
Citation: Going virtual hurts student career prospects (2022, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-virtual-student-career-prospects.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Phase velocity and frequency of a matter wave

1 hour ago

How to measure the density of a material?

1 hour ago

Layperson Here... Looking to calculate the flow through a slot in a pipe versus the overall flow

1 hour ago

A mind excercise inside videogames.

1 hour ago

Three Points at Vertices of Equilateral Triangle

1 hour ago

Roll and Drop!

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)