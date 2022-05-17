May 17, 2022

Positive for the environment and for the grower: The benefits of introducing herbaceous crops among mandarin trees

by University of Córdoba

crops
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A Diverfarming project study compares the environmental footprint and the economic performance of traditional mandarin monocropping as opposed to growing mandarin intercropped with herbaceous crops and the use of deficit irrigation

The transformation towards has led to in Europe that have centered on increasing the yield and reducing costs in recent decades, and which involve a major dependence on external sources of agrochemicals and energy. These intensive monocropping systems have generated biodiversity losses, , and high rates of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as degrading the soil and reducing the ecosystem services.

Faced with this situation, the European Diverfarming project has trialed the diversification of crops throughout the European Union, seeking the to combine crops and focusing on reducing inputs to find the best options to preserve the sustainability of the systems and increase the resilience of the European agricultural sector. To do so, it is also necessary to know the impacts of these practices both at environmental as well as economic level.

With the aim of knowing the and the economic performance of the introduction of herbaceous crops among the alleys of the mandarin trees using controlled deficit irrigation in a mandarin grove located in the Region of Murcia, a team of researchers from the Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena have carried out a life-cycle assessment of the crop and an evaluation of the costs and income of the farm for the three years that the experiment in this was carried out.

Although the growing area increased with the introduction of the herbaceous crops (in this case purslane, cowpea, broad beans, and a barley-vetch mix), no detrimental effects occurred in terms of exhausting resources, acidification, or global warming. Therefore, the practice of intercropping did not cause additional contamination or other environmental impacts. This, in addition to the results of the increase in nitrogen and organic carbon content and in the soil and the reduction in erosion and run-off makes the introduction of herbaceous crops in the alleys of the mandarin trees a good sustainable environmental option to cope with the current challenges of the sector.

In economic terms, the financial security of the agricultural community also becomes a key element for successfully adopting diversified systems. This study highlights, through the economic assessment, that intercropping can lead to an increase in production costs, mostly related with a greater demand for labor in comparison with monocropping. However, the study also concludes that "the correct choice of intercropping practices can bring economic advantages." The results showed that the mandarin crop with purslane and broad beans as intercrops could be profitable and reduce the risk for the grower against volatile prices in the main crop.

In this way, considering all the potential environmental and economic benefits of intercropping practices, these systems arise as a tool to move towards more sustainable and profitable agricultural systems. The valorization of agricultural products that are more respectful to the environment on the part of consumers and the backing of public funding (e.g., direct help to growers who introduce intercropping) are key aspects to drive the adoption of these practices.

The research was published in Agriculture.

Explore further

Intercropping melon and cowpea improves soil nutrients and increases melon yields
More information: Bernardo Martin-Gorriz et al, Intercropping Practices in Mediterranean Mandarin Orchards from an Environmental and Economic Perspective, Agriculture (2022). DOI: 10.3390/agriculture12050574
Provided by University of Córdoba
Citation: Positive for the environment and for the grower: The benefits of introducing herbaceous crops among mandarin trees (2022, May 17) retrieved 17 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-positive-environment-grower-benefits-herbaceous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vector equations for adding speeds while switching frames of reference in Galilean physics

1 hour ago

What is the limit of smallest size for a reliably working transistor in a computer chip?

2 hours ago

Calculating acceleration of gravity and inertia of irregular lamina

2 hours ago

Quantum mechanics 2

2 hours ago

Realistic interpretation of QM

2 hours ago

Do forces of attraction really exist or are they just an illusion?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)