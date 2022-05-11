May 11, 2022

Colorado's snowpack is melting at a 'ridiculous' rate

by Conrad Swanson

snow
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Colorado didn't see enough snow this winter to fully recover from the ongoing megadrought and now what snow the state did see is melting too quickly, experts say.

"If we continue on at the rate we're at we're looking at probably a complete meltout by the end of May or beginning of June," Becky Bolinger, of the Colorado Climate Center, told The Denver Post.

That's too soon. By several weeks, she said. So are likely to worsen, exacerbating what officials are anticipating could be the worst wildfire year in Colorado's history.

Already fire restrictions appear to be more common than normal. And experts have questioned whether Colorado is prepared for another devastating wildfire like the Marshall Fire, which burned through a record number of homes and businesses in December.

As an example of the melt out, Bollinger pointed to the San Juan Mountains in the southwest corner of the state. The snow there has been melting at a "ridiculous" rate, she said.

"They should still have about 8.5 inches of snowpack," Bollinger said. "And they're at 2 (inches)."

Mountains in northern Colorado are faring a little better, Bollinger said, but ultimately the earlier melt out means that water will be absorbed quickly by the parched soils or evaporated. More drawn-out melt outs, which usually last until mid-June, stretch the water supply more efficiently, recharging the state's dry waterways and plant life.

Windy and sunny conditions in April, combined with low humidity levels led to high levels of evapotranspiration, Russ Schumacher, director of the Colorado Climate Center, told a group of climatologists Tuesday morning. That amounts to a "thirsty atmosphere," which forces to evaporate further.

As , some of the state's waterways—like the Colorado, Gunnison, Rio Grande and San Juan rivers—might see a short-lived uptick but ultimately below-average flows in water, Bollinger said. The severity of those conditions will depend on whether Colorado sees more colder temperatures and additional in the coming weeks.

"And neither of those are on the horizon," Bollinger said.

The melt out also comes on the heels of an extremely dry April, which set records along much of the Eastern Plains, Zach Schwalbe, manager of the Colorado Agricultural Meteorological Network, said in the group climatologist discussion.

Not only does the lack of moisture and early melt out increase the risk for wildfires across the state but it also cuts into Colorado's $47 billion agricultural industry.

Looking at current trends Bollinger anticipated that the state's drought conditions will only worsen heading into the summer.

"I hope that I am wrong but that is my expectation," she said.

Explore further

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

2022 MediaNews Group, Inc.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Colorado's snowpack is melting at a 'ridiculous' rate (2022, May 11) retrieved 11 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-colorado-snowpack-ridiculous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Working Of Pointers

1 hour ago

Given three random numbers between 0 and 1, how to evenly populate a sphere?

2 hours ago

Hospital Air Handler, Discharge Airflow vs. Static Pressure

2 hours ago

Questions about a System in Equilibrium

2 hours ago

Value of p for dp/dt to be maximum

2 hours ago

Can I add more memory to my phone?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)