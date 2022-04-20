Sun releases moderate and strong solar flares

The Sun emitted two solar flares on April 19, 2022, one moderate peaking at 9:35 p.m. EST and one strong peaking at 11:57 p.m. EST. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of both events.
Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.
The flare pictured above is classified as an M-Class flare. M-class flares are a class below the most intense flares, the X-class flares. The number provides more information about its strength.
The flare pictured above is classified as an X-Class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares.
To see how such space weather may affect Earth, please visit NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center https://spaceweather.gov/.
