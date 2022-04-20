April 20, 2022

Sun releases moderate and strong solar flares

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash in the lower right portion of the image– at 9:35 p.m. EST on April 19, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and is colorized in SDO channel color blue. Credit: NASA/SDO

The Sun emitted two solar flares on April 19, 2022, one moderate peaking at 9:35 p.m. EST and one strong peaking at 11:57 p.m. EST. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of both events.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact , electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

The flare pictured above is classified as an M-Class flare. M-class flares are a class below the most intense flares, the X-class flares. The number provides more information about its strength.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash in the lower right portion of the image– at 11:57 p.m. EST on April 19, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and is colorized in SDO channel color blue. Credit: NASA/SDO

The flare pictured above is classified as an X-Class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares.

To see how such space weather may affect Earth, please visit NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center https://spaceweather.gov/.

