January 21, 2022

Mid-level flare erupts from sun

by Miles Hatfield, NASA

solar flare
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The sun emitted a mid-level solar flare on Jan. 20, 2022, peaking at 1:01 a.m. EST. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the sun constantly, captured an image of the event.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to and astronauts.

This flare is classified as a M5.5 class flare.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare—as seen in the bright flash on the right side of this image of the Sun—on January 20. The image from SDO's Atmospheric Imaging Assembly 131 Ångström channel (colorized in teal) shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares. Credits: NASA/SDO
A zoom in on the flaring region. Credits: NASA/SDO

Explore further

Sun releases significant solar flare
More information: More info on how solar flares are classified: www.swpc.noaa.gov/phenomena/so … ares-radio-blackouts

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center: spaceweather.gov/

Provided by NASA
Citation: Mid-level flare erupts from sun (2022, January 21) retrieved 21 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-mid-level-flare-erupts-sun.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

SN 2019hgp, new type of supernova? Wolf-Rayet progenitor?

15 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jan 19, 2022

Balmer Absorption Examples

Jan 18, 2022

Is the animation/graphics for NASA's Webb telescope in error?

Jan 18, 2022

Bonnar-Ebert model

Jan 16, 2022

Gaia vs DESI star map

Jan 16, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)