Stability maintenance and sustainable management of shrub plantation on Loess Plateau

Map of the sampling sites and nearest meteorological stations. Credit: Frontiers in Plant Science (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2022.862529

Caragana korshinskii (C. korshinskii) is a dominant shrub species in arid desert regions and has been widely introduced to the Loess Plateau owing to its strong sand-fixing and soil and water conservation functioning.

However, the research on radial growth characteristics and ecological response of C. korshinskii under different precipitation gradients is still insufficient.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Xiao Shengchun from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) synthesized the stability maintenance and sustainable management of shrub plantation forests in the western Loess Plateau region.

Related results were published in Frontiers in Plant Science on April 8.

This study was based on tree ring width data of shrub C. korshinskii Kom. In some natural and plantation forest sampling sites that spanned different precipitation gradients (180–415 mm) across China's western Loess Plateau, the researchers demonstrated its radial growth dynamics, mainly limiting factors and forest management.

They found that, compared with natural C. korshinskii in arid desert regions, the planted C. korshinskii in arid and semi-arid regions of the Loess Plateau were more significantly affected by drought stress during the growing season (from June to September)

Meanwhile, with increase of precipitation, the limiting of drought on the growth of planted C. korshinskii gradually decreased.

"In the context of climate change, regular branch coppicing management at around 12 years old will help to mitigate limitation of drought on growth of planted C. korshinskii," said Prof. Xiao. "Besides, the initial planting density should be tailored to local precipitation conditions."

This study may contribute to the maintenance of stability and sustainable management of plantation forests in the western Loess Plateau in the context of climate change.

Explore further Researchers reconstruct historical non-growing-season precipitation in southeastern Tibetan Plateau

More information: Cunwei Che et al, The Characteristics of Radial Growth and Ecological Response of Caragana korshinskii Kom. Under Different Precipitation Gradient in the Western Loess Plateau, China, Frontiers in Plant Science (2022). Journal information: Frontiers in Plant Science Cunwei Che et al, The Characteristics of Radial Growth and Ecological Response of Caragana korshinskii Kom. Under Different Precipitation Gradient in the Western Loess Plateau, China,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2022.862529