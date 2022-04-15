April 15, 2022

Hidden upwelling systems may be overlooked branches of ocean circulation

by Alexandra K. Scammell, American Geophysical Union

Hidden upwelling systems may be overlooked branches of ocean circulation
New research suggests there are overlooked upwelling systems along western boundary currents, including the Gulf Stream, pictured above. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio

Upwelling and downwelling play an important role in transporting the heat, carbon, and nutrients that affect Earth's climate. Many studies have focused on these vertical motions in the ocean, including in eastern boundary currents, along the equator, and in the Southern Ocean.

Previous research has suggested that western boundary currents (WBCs) are associated with vertical water transport, but the strong presence and dynamics of vertical motions in the main WBC areas have not been described to date, in part because powerful horizontal water movement and eddies associated with WBCs make it hard to detect direct WBC-associated vertical motions.

In a new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, Liao et al. distinguished patterns across various ocean data sets. They looked at vertical velocity using six ocean data sets spanning January 1992 to December 2009 under different ocean circulation models. Next, the team categorized five major subtropical WBC regions: the Kuroshio, Gulf Stream, Agulhas, East Australian, and Brazil currents.

Although not directly observed, strong subsurface was seen in all major WBC areas in all six of the data sets. The authors say that upwelling systems are necessary for the WBCs to be in geostrophic balance. In addition, they found that vertical motion in the WBC areas is relatively deep—deeper than upwelling near the equator, for example—and the WBC upwelling can reach the surface mixed layer. This finding suggests that in , WBC upwelling plays a role in the vertical movement of heat and , which could be significant in heat and carbon regulation in the upper ocean and atmosphere over long timescales.

In addition, this upwelling and associated circulation in subtropical regions suggest that WBC upwelling is a path through which various biological, chemical, and physical processes travel. But the authors note that more research is needed to better understand the dynamics of WBC upwelling and the role it plays in the climate system.

Explore further

Intraseasonal variability modes and their dynamics in North Equatorial Current/Undercurrent region
More information: Fanglou Liao et al, Hidden Upwelling Systems Associated With Major Western Boundary Currents, Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021JC017649
Provided by American Geophysical Union

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original storyhere.

Citation: Hidden upwelling systems may be overlooked branches of ocean circulation (2022, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-hidden-upwelling-overlooked-ocean-circulation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to shoot longer shots in basketball

16 minutes ago

What is this equation called and why is it regarded as beautiful?

19 minutes ago

Can you accelerate forever at constant g, in your own FoR?

26 minutes ago

Rotate Points on Sphere by Theta and Phi

29 minutes ago

Modified Newtonian Dynamics dark matter sterile neutrinos or PBH

32 minutes ago

Is there really nothing faster than light?

42 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)