April 14, 2022

Searching for dark matter with a haloscope

by Springer

Searching for dark matter with a haloscope
An artist’s impression of the haloscope, ready for testing at a temperature close to absolute zero. Credit: Nicolò Crescini

A new paper in The European Physical Journal Plus introduces a novel method of searching for a type of dark matter known as axions; a modified version of this technique may have useful "real life" applications.

Most of the universe is now thought to consist of —mysterious substances which, because they don't interact with light or any other kind of electromagnetic radiation, are almost impossible to detect. Physicists have been searching for it for decades, using different techniques; Nicolò Crescini, now of Institut Néel, Grenoble, France, developed a novel method of searching for one type of dark matter, axions, when working at the Laboratori Nazionali di Legnaro, Padova, Italy.

Axions are that were introduced in the 1970s to plug a gap in the Standard Model of particle physics, namely the strong CP problem. "Studying axions is a good way of catching two birds—dark matter and the strong CP problem—with one stone, the axion," says Crescini.

The methods used to look for axions differ from the typical particle physics experiments that involve colliding fast-moving particles in accelerators. Instead, these experiments search for weak electromagnetic anomalies that can be detected at extremely low energy and indicate axions coupling to other fundamental particles.

"Most of these experiments look for axions coupling with photons," adds Crescini. "This approach searches for coupling with electrons, which is more challenging but can yield richer results." It involves placing a sample of magnetic material in a very well controlled environment close to the absolute zero of temperature and monitoring it for the anomalous variations in magnetization that might indicate activity. The system is a type of magnetometer known as a haloscope after the Dark Matter halo of the Milky Way,

This experiment, named QUAX (short for "Quaerere Axions," where "quaerere" is Latin for "to search"), is not yet sensitive enough to be able to detect axions. "It needs to be scaled up, and more sensitive sensors need to be employed," says Crescini. "Nevertheless, this research also has practical applications: we have patented a modified version that could be used as a commercial magnetometer."

Explore further

Dark matter candidate could display stringy effects in the lab
More information: Nicolò Crescini, Building instructions for a ferromagnetic axion haloscope, The European Physical Journal Plus (2022). DOI: 10.1140/epjp/s13360-022-02533-w
Provided by Springer
Citation: Searching for dark matter with a haloscope (2022, April 14) retrieved 14 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-dark-haloscope.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
59 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A doubt in Partial fraction decomposition

43 minutes ago

How to shoot longer shots in basketball

45 minutes ago

What kind of fusion do you think Star Wars has?

1 hour ago

Deducing as much as possible from m, a, Ff, and angle (pulling an object horizontally with a handle)

1 hour ago

Just how crummy is this scope?

1 hour ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)