April 12, 2022

Reducing crisis risk in tourism, hospitality

by Flinders University

Reducing crisis risk in tourism, hospitality
Credit: Pixabay

As borders reopen and a new wave of COVID-19 sweeps the world, international travel faces new challenges which must be addressed by internal reforms and restructures, according to business analysts in Australia and New Zealand.

The needs to be a catalyst for the tourism sector and governments to look at future strategies to balance citizen safety with survival of vital travel industries, they say in new article published in the Tourism Review International.

The latest lockdown in one of China's biggest cities, Shanghai, this month casts light on the ongoing situation, says co-author Dr. Sharif Rasel, Lecturer in International Business at Flinders University.

"One way tourism and hospitality operators and policymakers can prepare and reduce the vulnerability of the industry is to start vertically integrating operations with other related industries, such as agriculture, viticulture or the and further training sectors," Dr. Rasel says.

This study builds on calls for further investigations into how tourism destinations plan for, and respond to, future global crises and disasters and the roles of political leaders, says first author Associate Professor Mulyadi Robin, from the Australian Institute of Business.

"The pandemic has offered countries the opportunity to undertake fundamental transformations in their , especially in attempting to reboot both domestic and international travel numbers," he says.

"The closures at the start of the pandemic were effective in saving lives and people will continue to look to their country's leaders for border and community protection during the pandemic and future crises," says corresponding author Professor Girish Prayag, from the University of Canterbury, NZ.

"At the same time, we know international human mobility has been the driving force of economic growth and for the tourism industry," says Professor Prayag, also co-author of a book on tourism resilience.

"Border closures do have some economic implications," says co-author Dr. Mesbahuddin Chowdhury, also from the University of Canterbury.

"Governments around the world, including Australia and New Zealand, have started gradually to open their for international tourists to boost economic recovery," Dr. Chowdhury says.

"Hospitality and tourism industry must develop their own strategies to operate in current and future pandemics."

Already the success of promoting domestic travel during the pandemic has proved a successful strategy for sustaining employment, income and activity in the sector.

"Upskilling employees and retraining those who have been laid off for securing jobs in other industries are ways to make the economy and tourism industry more resilient," he says.

With international travel conditions still volatile, the researchers recommend further measures be taken to protect and hospitality businesses while maintaining high levels of trust and compliance in COVID-19 protection measures across affected communities.

Using data from the World Bank and GLOBE Project, the study found closing borders to international tourist arrivals in 2019 played a leading role in saving lives in 2020, with other government protocols also moderating COVID-19 fatalities in countries where self-protection was accepted and expected.

Explore further

Domestic visitors to Hawai'i want to engage, pay more for sustainable experiences
More information: Mulyadi Robin et al., Did Closing Borders to Tourists Save Lives? Tourist Arrival, Self-Protective Leadership, and COVID-19 Casualties, Tourism Review International (2022). DOI: 10.3727/154427221X16317419620237
Provided by Flinders University
Citation: Reducing crisis risk in tourism, hospitality (2022, April 12) retrieved 12 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-crisis-tourism-hospitality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fluid Dynamics—Building a better MIDI Breath Controller

1 hour ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

Why an increase in resistance causes an increase in blood pressure?

1 hour ago

What kind of fusion do you think Star Wars has?

1 hour ago

Several practice questions in Kinematics -- Average speed, projectile motion, distance covered

2 hours ago

How to efficiently post questions related to paper material?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)