April 7, 2022

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

by Curtin University

Astronomers detect galactic space laser
An artist’s impression of a megamaser being detected by radio telescopes. Credit: IDIA/LADUMA using data from NASA/StSci/SKAO/MolView

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth.

The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58 followed by 21 zeros) kilometers to Earth. The discovery was made by an international team of astronomers led by Dr. Marcin Glowacki, who previously worked at the Inter-University Institute for Data Intensive Astronomy and the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.

Dr. Glowacki, who is now based at the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Western Australia, said megamasers are usually created when two violently collide in the Universe.

"When galaxies collide, the gas they contain becomes extremely dense and can trigger concentrated beams of light to shoot out," he said. "This is the first hydroxyl megamaser to be observed by MeerKAT and the most distant seen by any to date. It's impressive that, with just a single night of observations, we've already found a record-breaking megamaser. It shows just how good the telescope is."

The record-breaking object was named "Nkalakatha" [pronounced ng-kuh-la-kuh-tah]—an isiZulu word meaning "big boss."

Dr. Glowacki said the megamaser was detected on the first night of a survey involving more than 3,000 hours of observations by the MeerKAT telescope.

The team is using MeerKAT to observe narrow regions of the sky extremely deeply and will measure atomic hydrogen in galaxies from the distant past to now. The combination of studying hydroxl masers and hydrogen will help astronomers better understand how the Universe has evolved over time.

"We have follow-up observations of the megamaser planned and hope to make many more discoveries," Dr. Glowacki said.

MeerKAT is a precursor instrument for the Square Kilometre Array—a global initiative to build the world's largest radio telescopes in Western Australia and South Africa.

Explore further

Astronomers reveal best image yet of mysterious odd radio circles in space
More information: Marcin Glowacki et al, LADUMA: Discovery of a luminous OH megamaser at z>0.5. arXiv:2204.02523v1 [astro-ph.GA], doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2204.02523
Provided by Curtin University
Citation: Astronomers detect galactic space laser (2022, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-astronomers-galactic-space-laser.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

BIG BANG original size of Universe

41 minutes ago

AI, do you fear it?

45 minutes ago

Derivation of Statistical Mechanics

45 minutes ago

Using method of sections to solve for truss systems

47 minutes ago

Poynting density of flow of energy (MTW, Exercise 4.1)

52 minutes ago

Rankine cycle power plant

55 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)