March 28, 2022

Standard method to evaluate emerging flat lens technologies

by Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Method to evaluate emerging flat lens technologies
Credit: Yoram Aschheim

Perhaps you are wearing glasses while reading this or have a cell phone, binoculars, a virtual reality headset or telescope. All of them rely on high-quality lenses, which are bulky, expensive and heavy—especially when considering drones and satellites, where every gram counts.

However, that is all about to change. New, cheap, lightweight flat lenses—around a thousandth of the thickness of a human hair—will be making their move the research labs to our shops and homes. Currently, there are several kinds of flat-lens technologies available. However, the challenge is to know which version is best suited for the specific application for which it was designed. This problem has been solved by Professor Uriel Levy, Director of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU)'s Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, together with postdoc student Dr. Jacob Engelberg. They established a standard method to compare flat-lens technologies and designs, and published their findings in the leading journal Nature Photonics.

New, flat lenses offer clear advantages over conventional lenses. With conventional lenses, the "stronger" the lens (the higher the prescription), the greater the curvature. Further, the larger the lens diameter, the thicker the lens. This has implications—in both weight and size—for products, such as , cellphones, VR headsets, and drones where the push is to make them as light as possible.

The new flat lenses are incredibly thin and as the name suggests—they are flat rather than curved. However, there are different designs and technologies on the market and few guideline vis a vis which lens would be most appropriate for a given need. Further, claims of success have been difficult to assess since there is no universally accepted method for comparison of these lenses. And, with a simple method of production, based on those used to create , these new lenses will be extremely cheap and readily available. Engelberg and Levy stepped in to create a proper method of comparison. "Adopting the standardized characterization methods that we've proposed will help this field progress," he said.

Explore further

Researchers use flat lenses to extend viewing distance for 3D display
More information: Jacob Engelberg et al, Standardizing flat lens characterization, Nature Photonics (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41566-022-00963-7
Journal information: Nature Photonics

Provided by Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Citation: Standard method to evaluate emerging flat lens technologies (2022, March 28) retrieved 28 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-standard-method-emerging-flat-lens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

"There is no God"- Horrors of Nature

1 hour ago

Compressed Sensing...

1 hour ago

Buck Converter Design

1 hour ago

Find the resistance of electrons in nanoshells

1 hour ago

How can artists help scientists?

1 hour ago

Wreck of the Endurance Found

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)