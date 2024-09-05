Hebrew University of Jerusalem was established in 1918 and opened in 1925 as a public university. Today, the university has a student body of more than 22,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. Albert Einstein was on the board of governors and bequeathed his papers, works and their copyright to Hebrew University. Hebrew University has four campuses, three in Jerusalem and one in Rehovot. Hebrew University has degrees in all major areas and offers degrees in medicine and law. Most notable departments include genetic research, physics, stem cell research and pediatric medicine Hebrew University is respected world-wide for its academic and research offerings.

Address
The Hebrew University, Mt. Scopus Jerusalem 91905 Israel
Website
http://www.huji.ac.il/huji/eng/index_e.htm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrew_University_of_Jerusalem

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Bacteria's hidden hand in tick survival

A new study led by Prof. Yuval Gottlieb from the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has unveiled important information about the relationship between the brown dog tick, Rhipicephalus ...

Ecology

Aug 12, 2024

A new mechanism for animal food caching behavior discovered

New research from Hebrew University proposes a novel, non-memory-based mechanism for how animals cache and retrieve food. Instead of relying on memory, the researchers suggest that animals use a neural mechanism similar to ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 8, 2024

