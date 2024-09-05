Hebrew University of Jerusalem was established in 1918 and opened in 1925 as a public university. Today, the university has a student body of more than 22,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. Albert Einstein was on the board of governors and bequeathed his papers, works and their copyright to Hebrew University. Hebrew University has four campuses, three in Jerusalem and one in Rehovot. Hebrew University has degrees in all major areas and offers degrees in medicine and law. Most notable departments include genetic research, physics, stem cell research and pediatric medicine Hebrew University is respected world-wide for its academic and research offerings.

Address The Hebrew University, Mt. Scopus Jerusalem 91905 Israel Website http://www.huji.ac.il/huji/eng/index_e.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrew_University_of_Jerusalem

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

