February 14, 2022

Video: What actually is octane?

by American Chemical Society

What actually is octane? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

When most of us go to the gas station, we choose regular or premium gas without thinking too much about it.

But in this video, we'll explore the science behind octane ratings and why it matters which one you put into your engine!

