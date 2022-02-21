February 21, 2022

Peace has led to more deforestation in Colombia

by Frontiers

deforestation
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The consequences of peace and armed conflict for deforestation depend on the location, reports a new publication in Frontiers in Environmental Science. Using Colombia as a case study, this work presents one of the most comprehensive studies to date comparing forest loss to drivers such as coca cultivation and cattle farming during periods of peace and conflict. These insights will help make conservation efforts more effective by taking into account the land use, politics and socioeconomics on a local level.

"There are other studies that show increased pressure on forests after , but our results show that it's very hard to generalize deforestation in the context of conflict," said co-author Raphael Ganzenmüller, of the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), Colombia, and Ph.D. student at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany.

"There are various drivers at the local scale that have different effects, so it's very important to look locally and to see the history and actors."

Half a century of conflict

Preserving Colombia's tropical forests is critical both for the climate and for the country's wealth of biodiversity. However, half a century of internal conflict (1964-2016) has complicated conservation plans. Past research has shown that peace times often correlate with increased deforestation, but the specific driving forces and impacts are not well understood.

Following the most recent peace agreement, this study combined regional datasets from 2001-2018 to model the relationships between deforestation, conflict events, displaced people, the size of municipalities, coca crops, number of cattle and cattle farms.

"It's really difficult to encompass all of the variables that could be driving different deforestation dynamics," explained co-author Janelle M Sylvester. "The approach that we took uses the best available data, and we hope that this research can provide critical insights into designing proposals to help curb ."

Coca farms and cattle ranching boost deforestation

At the national scale, the results confirmed a strong trend towards more after the peace agreement, mostly due to increased numbers of coca farms and cattle. But the impact and leading causes varied significantly depending on the municipality area and region. For example, cattle were the leading predictor in the Amazon, whereas coca cultivation was more dominant in the Andes.

Acquiring historical data on smaller regional levels was one of the biggest challenges during this study, and the authors plan to continue looking at an even more detailed level in the future.

"What we can conclude is that there's not one perfect solution that you can generalize for the whole of Colombia," said the corresponding author Dr. Augusto Castro-Nunez.

"We have an overall idea of the dynamics at play and next we need to break it down and confirm that this is really happening on the ground by surveying farmers and understanding local motivations. Then we need to provide farmers and those affected with policies and incentives that take into account their livelihoods as well as conservation."

Explore further

Coca and conflict: The factors fueling Colombian deforestation
More information: What peace means for deforestation: an analysis of local deforestation dynamics in times of conflict and peace in Colombia, Frontiers in Environmental Science (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fenvs.2022.803368
Provided by Frontiers
Citation: Peace has led to more deforestation in Colombia (2022, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-peace-deforestation-colombia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)