February 22, 2022

Disliking music: What's the point?

by Max Planck Society

Disliking music: what's the point?
Disliking certain kinds of music is crucial to personal taste. Credit: MPI for Empirical Aesthetics

So, a metal head shows up at a techno party... pretty unlikely, right? Right. Disliking certain kinds of music is just as constitutive of personal taste as is liking other kinds; and because it influences music-related behavior, this has consequences for our everyday lives. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, have now investigated some of the possible reasons why people dislike music. Their study has just appeared in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

With very few exceptions, previous research on has focused on preferences for certain kinds of . Now, for the first time, a team of scientists has explicitly investigated musical aversion. In extensive interviews with 21 participants representing five age groups, they discovered the specific reasons for their individual dislikes.

"The most often mentioned type of dislike was musical style, followed by artist and genre," explains senior author Julia Merrill. "When we looked more closely at the participants' rationales, we were able to identify five main reference points for describing musical dislikes: the music itself, lyrics, performance, artist, and the people who listen to it."

The researchers assigned these rationales to three categories: first, object-related reasons, such as music composition or lyrics; second, subject-related reasons, such as emotional or bodily effects or discrepancies with ; and third, social reasons, which pertain to an individual's social environment and taste judgments common to it (in-group) or to other groups to which an individual does not feel part of (out-group).

Apart from the reasons for disliking music, participants described specific reactions they have when confronted with music they dislike. These included emotional, bodily, and social reactions, ranging from leaving the room to breaking off social contact.

While earlier research has shown that musical aversion has important social functions, this study expands the range of rationales to include music-related and personal reasons. Musical dislikes may, for instance, serve to maintain a good mood, facilitate identity expression, or help demarcate a social group. In this way, they fulfill similar functions as musical preferences, but are expressed less openly and more indirectly.

Explore further

Study using a new interactive interface shows how music listeners think different emotions sound as music
More information: Taren-Ida Ackermann et al, Rationales and functions of disliked music: An in-depth interview study, PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0263384
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Max Planck Society
Citation: Disliking music: What's the point? (2022, February 22) retrieved 22 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-music.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)