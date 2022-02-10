February 10, 2022

New research offers insight into emerging tomato virus – and advice about a popular resistance

by American Phytopathological Society

New research offers insight into emerging tomato virus – and advice about a popular resistance
Typical symptoms of tomato brown rugose fruit virus infection on tomato and pepper. Credit: Bidisha Chanda, Andrea Gilliard, Namrata Jaiswal, and Kai-Shu Ling

Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) is an emerging virus that is damaging to tomatoes as well as other crops, including peppers. In a recent study, Dr. Ling and colleagues at the USDA Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Vegetable Laboratory in Charleston, South Carolina conducted comprehensive experiments to evaluate two key properties: experimental host range and disease resistance in tomatoes.

Dr. Ling and colleagues compared ToBRFV to two related viruses (tomato mottle mosaic and tomato mosaic virus) to better understand the epidemiological factors and identify host plant species that could be used to differentiate these three viruses. They also discovered that all three viruses were able to infect tomatoes, albeit often to varying degrees, with the popular gene Tm-22.

"For the first time, our results revealed that current tomato cultivars are vulnerable to the emerging ToBRFV and the other two ," explained Dr. Kai-Shu Ling.

Dr. Ling and his team also developed a molecular detection tool that allows for easier identification of the specific harmful organism. This new detection tool could help identify infectious virus particles carried on contaminated seeds, preventing disease on newly germinated seedlings.

Both the sensitive detection tool and the knowledge about ToBRFV generated by this study should help concerned parties make better assessment on the risks associated with this emerging disease and recommend proper disease management strategies. To learn more about tomato brown rugose fruit virus, read "Comparative Analysis of Host Range, Ability to Infect Tomato Cultivars with Tm-22 Gene, and Real-Time Reverse Transcription PCR Detection of Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus" published in Plant Disease.

Explore further

A sequence change in a single protein allowed a tomato virus to become a global crop pandemic
More information: Bidisha Chanda et al, Comparative Analysis of Host Range, Ability to Infect Tomato Cultivars with Tm-22 Gene, and Real-Time Reverse Transcription PCR Detection of Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus, Plant Disease (2021). DOI: 10.1094/PDIS-05-20-1070-RE
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: New research offers insight into emerging tomato virus – and advice about a popular resistance (2022, February 10) retrieved 10 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-insight-emerging-tomato-virus-advice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Maxwell's demon

4 hours ago

Andy Meadowcroft - Introduction (and a question about nuclear fusion)

8 hours ago

Looking for a Comprehensive Explanation of Natural Units

9 hours ago

Rigid body physics

21 hours ago

Replacing the Measurement standards (SI units)

Feb 09, 2022

Is energy an entity?

Feb 08, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)