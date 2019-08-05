August 5, 2019

Scientists propose environmentally friendly control practices for harmful tomato disease

by American Phytopathological Society

tomato plant
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Tomato yellow leaf curl disease (TYLCD) caused by tomato yellow leaf curl virus-like viruses is the most destructive disease of tomato, causing severe damage to crops worldwide and resulting in high economic losses. To combat this disease, many farmers opt for intensive application of insecticides. However, this practice is frequently ineffective and has a negative impact on the environment and human health.

Alternatively, some farmers plant TYLCD-resistant tomato varieties, but these hybrid varieties are often tasteless and a poor comparison to the robust flavor of traditional tomatoes. As a result, there is a demand for effective and environmentally friendly control measures to prevent continuing widespread damage of TYLCD, as well as other plant viruses.

To answer this demand, a team of scientists at the Spanish Council of Scientific Research (IHSM UMA-CSIC) conducted field and greenhouse trials for three consecutive years and found two environmentally friendly control alternatives to insecticides.

First, they discovered that protecting tomato crops with UV-blocking plastics led to reduced TYLCD damage. Secondly, they found that the application of a salicylic acid analogue to strengthen tomato plant defenses was also effective in reducing TYLCD-associated losses.

For the most effective results, the team recommends that farmers combine both control practices. These practices are proposed for commercial use in open field or on protected tomato crops. These findings also suggest the possibility for future discovery of environmentally friendly control strategies.

Explore further

Expert to provide update after 'worst tomato virus' hits California
More information: Francisco Monci et al, Use of Systemic Acquired Resistance and Whitefly Optical Barriers to Reduce Tomato Yellow Leaf Curl Disease Damage to Tomato Crops, Plant Disease (2018). DOI: 10.1094/PDIS-06-18-1069-RE
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Scientists propose environmentally friendly control practices for harmful tomato disease (2019, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-scientists-environmentally-friendly-tomato-disease.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration