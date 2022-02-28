February 28, 2022

Hostility among friends can come from surprising places

by Katelyn Silva, University of Pennsylvania

Hostility among friends can come from surprising places
Sherelle Ferguson and Annette Lareau, Edmund J. and Louise W. Kahn Professor in the Social Sciences. Credit: OMNIA

Same-race friendships on college campuses can be sources of support and help build a sense of belonging. However, sociologists Sherelle Ferguson, and Annette Lareau, Edmund J. and Louise W. Kahn Professor in the Social Sciences, have found that class differences can create tensions within these relationships.

In a piece published in Socius, titled "Hostile Ignorance, Class, and Same-Race Friendships: Perspectives of Working-Class College Students," Ferguson and Lareau describe findings from in-depth interviews with working-class, first-generation students at two private universities. These students describe micro-aggressions in interactions with their more affluent peers around everyday concerns like hair, academics, and money.

"Being from a lower-class background is still a stigmatized identity on many college campuses," says Ferguson. "Prior literature has discussed the alienation that upwardly mobile students feel while attending elite college campuses, so we weren't too surprised to hear that. However, we were surprised to hear about antagonisms that arose within their close friendships with students of the same race but different class."

The experiences of first-generation, working-class students have long interested Lareau, who previously co-authored a study on adults who are upwardly mobile and has observed many first-generation students struggle on campus for various reasons. "I became interested in understanding more deeply how class and race come together for the lived experiences of first-generation students," she explains.

After serving as Ferguson's Ph.D. adviser, Lareau was eager to partner with her on this project. They chose in-depth interviews as a valuable research method for participants to share their experiences and perspectives.

"We wanted a deeper dive than a survey. We wanted to hear from the students themselves—to hear their voices—about their experiences in the university setting," says Lareau.

The 44 interviews demonstrated that Black, white, and Asian American students are experiencing classist interactions with same-race friends characterized by what the authors term as "hostile ignorance." Ferguson defines hostile ignorance as "interactions when more affluent students ask a question or make a comment to working-class students in a critical or hostile manner (rather than a neutral or positive one) on a matter connected to the students' class position."

Ferguson and Lareau's work spotlights that among the many struggles that first-generation college students might face, hostile ignorance from their wealthier, same-race friends can be a particularly painful one. Lareau says, "One of the things that is challenging for first-generation students is that the slights and insults can come from not just strangers or acquaintances, but also people in their inner circle—roommates and even close friends. This makes the experience difficult and exhausting. It is hard, at times, for first-generation students to find respite."

The authors hope their study will broaden the conversation on the experiences of first-generation, working-class students and increase the attention on classism in peer culture, particularly among peers of the same race.

Explore further

Beyond social mobility, college students value giving back to society
More information: Sherelle Ferguson et al, Hostile Ignorance, Class, and Same-Race Friendships: Perspectives of Working-Class College Students, Socius: Sociological Research for a Dynamic World (2021). DOI: 10.1177/23780231211048305
Provided by University of Pennsylvania
Citation: Hostility among friends can come from surprising places (2022, February 28) retrieved 28 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-hostility-friends.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Really worried about the Ukraine

19 minutes ago

Quantum Ball and Cup - Thought Experiment

19 minutes ago

What is Dark Matter or Energy?

34 minutes ago

Traveling outside of the Earth's atmosphere

36 minutes ago

Approximating discrete sum by integral

36 minutes ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)