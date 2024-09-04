The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) was founded in 1740 by Benjamin Franklin and is the oldest private university in the United States. Today, Penn has nearly 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Ben Franklin was influenced by the European model for a multi-discipline approach in higher education. Penn is noted for the Wharton School of Business, Annenberg School for Communication, School of Medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, School of Design and School of Engineering and Applied Science. Penn is ranked alongside Cal Tech for its selective admissions and quality of undergraduate students.

