The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) was founded in 1740 by Benjamin Franklin and is the oldest private university in the United States. Today, Penn has nearly 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Ben Franklin was influenced by the European model for a multi-discipline approach in higher education. Penn is noted for the Wharton School of Business, Annenberg School for Communication, School of Medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, School of Design and School of Engineering and Applied Science. Penn is ranked alongside Cal Tech for its selective admissions and quality of undergraduate students.

Address
Office of University Communications, 200 Sansom Place East, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6106.
Website
http://www.upenn.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Pennsylvania_School_o

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Pennsylvania

The structure of sound: Network insights into Bach's music

Even today, centuries after he lived, Johann Sebastian Bach remains one of the world's most popular composers. On Spotify, close to seven million people stream his music per month, and his listener count is higher than that ...

General Physics

Aug 8, 2024

2

208

Engineers use machine learning to measure chaos in systems

How do we measure chaos and why would we want to? Together, Penn engineers Dani S. Bassett, J. Peter Skirkanich Professor in Bioengineering and in Electrical and Systems Engineering, and postdoctoral researcher Kieran Murphy ...

General Physics

Jul 30, 2024

0

98

The hidden costs and joys of being LGBT

While Pride Month brims with joy and solidarity, it's also a time to call attention to ways the community continues to be marginalized and face lopsided challenges compared to non-LGBT people. For LGBT people trying to financially ...

Social Sciences

Jun 26, 2024

0

6

page 1 from 40