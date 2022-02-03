February 3, 2022

Earth's water was around before Earth

by CNRS

water
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

To understand how life emerged, scientists investigate the chemistry of carbon and water. In the case of water, they track the various forms, or isotopes, of its constituent hydrogen and oxygen atoms over the history of the universe, like a giant treasure hunt.

Researchers from the CNRS, Paris-Saclay University, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and the University of Pau and the Pays de l'Adour (UPPA), with support from the Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle (MNHN), have followed the trail of the isotopic composition of back to the start of the solar system, in the inner regions where Earth and the other terrestrial planets were formed.

They did this by analyzing one of the oldest meteorites of our solar system, using an innovative method developed just for their study. Their data show that two existed during the first 200,000 years of our solar system, even before the formation of the earliest planetary embryos.

One of these reservoirs consisted of the solar gas in which all the matter of our solar system originated. With the meteorite, the scientists were able to measure its record directly for the first time ever. The second gas reservoir was enriched in and already had the isotopic signature of terrestrial water.

It was created by a massive influx of interstellar water in the hot internal regions of the solar system, upon the collapse of the interstellar envelope and the formation of the protoplanetary disc. The early existence of this gas with Earth-like isotopic composition implies that Earth's water was there before the accretion of the first constituent blocks of our planet. These findings are published in Nature Astronomy.

Explore further

Organic makeup of ancient meteorites sheds light on early Solar System
More information: Jerome Aléon, Determination of the initial hydrogen isotopic composition of the solar system, Nature Astronomy (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-021-01595-7. www.nature.com/articles/s41550-021-01595-7
Journal information: Nature Astronomy

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Earth's water was around before Earth (2022, February 3) retrieved 3 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Replacing the Measurement standards (SI units)

3 hours ago

Is energy an entity?

Jan 30, 2022

Tensors and Knots

Jan 29, 2022

Can particles in a monatomic material possess/recieve/transmit angular momentum?

Jan 27, 2022

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

Jan 25, 2022

Would a fall from 53 centimeters break the glass from a window?

Jan 24, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (1)