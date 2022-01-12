January 12, 2022

Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub

Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub
Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP

A veterinarian said Tuesday that a brown bear cub found exhausted in snowy woods in southeastern Poland has been diagnosed with a disease that will be treated with antibiotics.

The young male named Ada has been diagnosed with anaplasmosis, a dangerous disease that has affected the cub's lungs and is probably behind the neurological symptoms like the shaking of the head.

He will be administered antibiotics twice a day with hopes for a full cure, doctor Radoslaw Fedaczynski said in a video posted on his veterinary center's Facebook.

Earlier Tuesday, another veterinarian at the center, Jakub Kotowicz, told The Associated Press it was a "good sign" that Ada had good appetite and was eating his meals, after he was given medication and put in a warm hut.

"But he is in serious condition with advanced persisting," Kotowicz, deputy head of the veterinary center in Przemysl, said before the diagnosis.

The cub, apparently born in the spring of 2021, was spotted by a forester on Monday wobbling alone in snow near a creek.

There were wolf tracks nearby and some blood spots, but no sign of his mother. Local forestry authorities decided he should be caught and taken to the Center for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, spokesman for local foresters, Maciej Szpiech, said.

  • Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub
    Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP
  • Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub
    Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP
  • Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub
    Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP

Szpiech said the aim is to eventually release the cub back into nature.

In 2016, the center saved a young female bear that was later sent to a zoo in Poznan, western Poland.

Brown bears are rare in Poland and are strictly protected, numbering no more than some 100 animals.

Explore further

Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub (2022, January 12) retrieved 12 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-vets-poland-antibiotics-brown-cub.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

In Vibroacoustic Therapy does the transducers have to be on the skin ?

1 hour ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

3 hours ago

What size of piezocrystal required to depolarize a single nerve?

8 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Jan 10, 2022

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jan 10, 2022

How bad to eat bugs in food?

Jan 10, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)