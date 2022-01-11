January 11, 2022

Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub

Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub
Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP

A veterinarian said Tuesday that a brown bear cub found exhausted in snowy woods in southeastern Poland is improving but remains in life-threatening condition.

In a "good sign," the young male named Ada had eaten two meals by Tuesday morning, after he was given medication and put in a warm hut, said the veterinarian caring for him, Jakub Kotowicz.

"But he is in serious condition with advanced neurological symptoms persisting," Kotowicz, deputy head of the veterinary center in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, told The Associated Press.

It could be from exhaustion, from some infection of the nervous system or from parasites. Ada is undergoing very detailed examination and diagnostics, Kotowicz said.

The cub, apparently born in the spring of 2021, was spotted by a forester on Monday wobbling alone in snow near a creek.

There were wolf tracks nearby and some blood spots, but no sign of his mother. Local forestry authorities decided he should be caught and taken to the Center for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, spokesman for local foresters, Maciej Szpiech, said.

Szpiech said the aim is to eventually release the cub back into nature.

In 2016, the center saved a young female bear that was later sent to a zoo in Poznan, western Poland.

Brown bears are rare in Poland and are strictly protected, numbering no more than some 100 animals.

  • Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub
    Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP
  • Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub
    Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP
  • Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub
    Veterinarians diagnose and treat an exhausted young male brown bear named Ada at the center, for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The bear was spotted Monday wobbling alone in the cold, snowy forest in southeastern Poland, with wolf tracks and blood spots nearby, while no sight of his mother. He remains in life-threating condition with neurological symptoms. Credit: Rehabilitation of Protected Animals via AP

Explore further

Environmentalists protest hunting bison plan in Poland

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub (2022, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-vets-poland-brown-cub.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

1 hour ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

20 hours ago

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jan 10, 2022

How bad to eat bugs in food?

Jan 10, 2022

Is it true that every behavior is acquired?

Jan 09, 2022

What determines the long-term effectiveness of a viral vaccine?

Jan 09, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)