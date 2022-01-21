January 21, 2022

Transcriptional regulation mechanism of hard clams against heat and hypoxia stress

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Transcriptional regulation mechanism of hard clams against heat and hypoxia stress
Credit: DOI: 10.1016/j.aquaculture.2021.737792

Temperature and dissolved oxygen (DO) can affect a series of physiological and biochemical responses and drive the expression of regulatory genes. When water temperature increases, the solubility of oxygen decreases, leading to hypoxia.

The hard clam Mercenaria mercenaria is a heat- and hypoxia-tolerant species, which is an ideal model for investigating the mechanisms underlying environmental adaptation.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Zhang Tao from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) has explored the transcriptional regulation mechanism of hard clam under heat, hypoxia and combined stress.

The study was published in Aquaculture.

Protein folding plays a vital role in . The researchers found that it was significantly enriched in common differentially expressed heat-induced genes. Heat stress could destroy protein structures, and including HSP90 and TCP1 exhibited high expression in the groups. Molecular chaperones assist in to ensure that protein homeostasis maintained in cells.

Microtubule-related GO terms were significantly enriched in hypoxia-induced genes under different temperatures. Microtubules are very important in forming the cytoskeleton and maintaining the cell structure and motility.

Kinesin and dynein-related genes were upregulated in the hypoxia groups compared to the control. Dynein-mediated microtubule motor and movement might help cytoskeletal reorganization and maintain cell structure in hard clams under hypoxia stress.

Protein processing in endoplasmic reticulum and ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis were activated under heat plus hypoxia stress. Hard clams might employ a strict quality control system to alleviate cytotoxicity and maintain cell homeostasis by ensuring proper protein folding, enhancing recognition of misfolded protein, and facilitating damaged protein degradation through ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis.

Explore further

Meta-analysis of two types of molecular stresses reveals common factors
More information: Zhi Hu et al, Mechanisms of heat and hypoxia defense in hard clam: Insights from transcriptome analysis, Aquaculture (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.aquaculture.2021.737792
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Transcriptional regulation mechanism of hard clams against heat and hypoxia stress (2022, January 21) retrieved 21 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-transcriptional-mechanism-hard-clams-hypoxia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

2 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

3 hours ago

How bad to eat bugs in food?

Jan 20, 2022

Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and variants

Jan 18, 2022

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jan 18, 2022

What determines the long-term effectiveness of a viral vaccine?

Jan 18, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)