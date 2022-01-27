January 27, 2022

Thailand rushes to contain oil spill after undersea leak

An oil spill off the coast of Thailand's Rayong province could threaten a national park in nearby Ko Samet island
An oil spill off the coast of Thailand's Rayong province could threaten a national park in nearby Ko Samet island.

Thailand's navy and pollution experts battled Thursday to clear up an oil spill close to pristine holiday beaches, after an undersea pipeline leaked up to 50 tonnes of crude.

The kingdom's Pollution Control Department has warned that the spill in the Gulf of Thailand, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) off the coast of Rayong province, could threaten a in nearby Ko Samet island.

Weak currents have kept the oil away from and there has been no reported impact on or seafood farming, officials said.

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, which operates the pipeline, said the spill volume was between 20 and 50 tonnes—around 22,000 to 60,000 litres.

The company said divers had found a failure in a flexible hose that formed part of the undersea equipment around a single point mooring—a floating buoy used to offload oil from tankers.

The Pollution Control Department and other experts are assessing what type of dispersants to use on the spill, officials said at a joint news conference with the navy and other agencies.

A pipeline leak in the same area in 2013 led to a major slick that coated a beach on Ko Samet, leaving recovery workers in protective suits to clear up the blackened sand.

Explore further

Fishing in Orange County resumes after Southern California oil spill

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Thailand rushes to contain oil spill after undersea leak (2022, January 27) retrieved 27 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-thailand-oil-undersea-leak.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)