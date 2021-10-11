October 11, 2021

Crews clean 250,000 pounds of oil debris from Orange County shores as beaches reopen

by Robin Estrin, Los Angeles Times

oil spill
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In a sign of progress in the Orange County oil spill, Huntington Beach city and state beaches reopened Monday morning as cleanup crews continued their work combing the shores for vestiges of oil and tar.

As of Sunday, officials said 5,400 gallons of oil have been collected from vessels and 250,000 pounds of oil debris have been cleaned from beaches and other areas.

The reopening comes after water-quality test results showed nondetectable amounts of oil toxins in the water, said.

"We understand the significance our beaches have on tourism, our economy and our overall livelihood here in Huntington Beach," Mayor Kim Carr said in a statement. "It is important that our decision to reopen our shoreline and water be based on data and that we continue to monitor the going forward."

In the first few days after the spill, officials warned that up to 144,000 gallons of crude may have seeped out of the pipeline, which runs from a processing and production platform called Elly off the shore in Huntington Beach to the Port of Long Beach.

But later in the week, a U.S. Coast Guard official said the spill was probably smaller than initially projected, downgrading the leak to between 24,696 gallons and 131,000 gallons.

Authorities believe that a ship's anchor scraped the pipeline and dragged it across the ocean floor.

The Coast Guard said Friday that the anchor strike probably occurred months ago, and possibly as long as a year ago. A slight crack in the pipeline may have grown worse over time, or may have survived the first strike intact but suffered damage in another incident, officials said.

Explore further

Frantic fight to protect coast as worsening Orange County oil spill stalks beaches

©2021 Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Crews clean 250,000 pounds of oil debris from Orange County shores as beaches reopen (2021, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-crews-pounds-oil-debris-orange.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)