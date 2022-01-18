January 18, 2022

Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

by Carlos Mandujano

Workers on a Peruvian beach clean up an oil spill caused by abnormal waves triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption h
Workers on a Peruvian beach clean up an oil spill caused by abnormal waves triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption half a world away in Tonga.

Peruvian authorities sealed off three beaches Monday after they were hit by an oil spill blamed on freak waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The Pampilla Refinery, part of the Spanish company Repsol, said there had been a "limited spill" of oil off the coast of Callao and Ventanilla districts near Lima Saturday due to the violent waves produced by the on the other side of the Pacific Ocean.

It said the spill occurred during offloading from a tanker.

The National Emergency Operations Center said in a statement that the spill had been brought under control.

Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez said the accident had affected a three-kilometer (two-mile) stretch along three beaches.

"There is great damage to biodiversity, and it could even impact ," he said.

"And so it has been ordered that the area is cut off for all kinds of activity," Ramirez told reporters.

Pampilla could face a fine of up to $34.5 million, the environment ministry said, as prosecutors opened an investigation into the company for environmental contamination.

Pampilla—which did not indicate exactly how much oil was spilled—said it was working with authorities to clean up the affected beaches.

Ships worked on collecting oil still floating in the water, while workers in began cleaning oil that had washed ashore.

"We want to tell the environment ministry to please follow up, and that those responsible receive a punishment, because this affects the fishermen, the population that they feed with the fish, and ," local Ventanilla resident Brenda Ramos told AFP.

Elsewhere in Peru, two women drowned after being caught in waves caused by the in Tonga.

The island nation, in the southwest Pacific, has been nearly entirely cut off from the outside world after the eruption severed an undersea communications cable.

The eruption was recorded around the globe and heard as far away as Alaska, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States.

Explore further

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption (2022, January 18) retrieved 18 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-peru-beaches-oil-blamed-tonga.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
48 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)