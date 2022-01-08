January 8, 2022

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people stand on the street after an earthquake in Xining in northwestern China's Qinghai Province, early Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. An overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Credit: Wang Bo/Xinhua via AP

A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in a mountainous part of Qinghai that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level. It was felt 140 kilometers (85 miles) southeast in Xining, the provincial capital, where some people rushed outside of homes and buildings.

Nighttime video posted online by CGTN, the overseas arm of state broadcaster CCTV, showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its pen. Photos from the state-owned China News Service showed scattered damage to homes including a broken window and wall tiles and a large ceiling section that had fallen.

There are five villages within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the epicenter, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Service on some sections of a high-speed rail line from Lanzhou in Gansu province to the Xinjiang region was halted because of damage to several tunnels, Xinhua said. Some lines between Qinghai and Tibet were closed and inspectors were sent to check the tracks.

Rescue and firefighting teams in Qinghai and neighboring Gansu province have sent about 500 rescuers to the epicenter, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online statement. Another 2,260 rescuers from neighboring provinces were on standby.

The ministry and the China Earthquake Administration dispatched a team to Qinghai to help investigate the situation and resettle any affected residents.

Explore further

2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China (2022, January 8) retrieved 8 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-strong-earthquake-remote-area-western.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)