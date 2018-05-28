May 28, 2018

Earthquake shakes northeast China, but no apparent damage

A moderate earthquake shook northeastern China early Monday, but no damage or injuries have been reported.

The quake near the city of Songyuan in Jilin province was 5.7 magnitude and 13 kilometers (8 miles) deep, China's national earthquake administration said. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a slightly weaker magnitude 5.1 and said it was 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the Earth's surface.

People rushed from their homes due to the intense shaking just before 2 a.m., and media reports said rescue teams responded, but no reports of injuries or damage have been received hours later. The official Xinhua News Agency said the area's power supply was unaffected, but some mobile phone communications were disrupted.

A 1976 earthquake centered in the northeastern city of Tangshan killed at least 250,000 people. China's worst in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 .

