May 22, 2021

2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt

2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers treat a woman after an earthquake in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, early Saturday, May 22, 2021. A pair of strong earthquakes struck two provinces in China overnight on Saturday. Credit: Hu Chao/Xinhua via AP

A strong, shallow quake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen, while a separate 7.3-magnitute quake early Saturday collapsed a bridge and caused other damage in central China.

The second hit the southern part of Qinghai , about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of the first quake in Yunnan province.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the two quakes were not related.

The Qinghai temblor was followed by 453 aftershocks throughout the early morning into midday, according to the official People's Daily newspaper. At least eight people were injured.

While no deaths have been reported so far in Qinghai province, the quakes tore up roads and bridges, with one collapsing completely, broken into segments.

The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the Friday night quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali.

Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas.

The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.

Three people died and 28 were injured, the Yunan province's publicity department said Saturday.

Relief efforts were underway, with the provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas. In Qinghai, authorities set up temporary safety shelters due to continuous aftershocks.

  • 2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people stand on a street after an earthquake in Xining in northwestern China's Qinghai Province, early Saturday, May 22, 2021. A pair of strong earthquakes struck two provinces in China overnight on Saturday. Credit: Zhang Long/Xinhua via AP
  • 2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescue personnel carry supplies after an earthquake in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, early Saturday, May 22, 2021. A pair of strong earthquakes struck two provinces in China overnight on Saturday. Credit: Hu Chao/Xinhua via AP

Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23.

China's worst in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

Explore further

Second earthquake shakes China; 1 dead in earlier quake

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: 2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt (2021, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-china-quakes-dead-dozens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age -- A contributor to the Collapse?

May 17, 2021

Drought (possibly 'climate change') and famine 2200-2000 BCE

May 16, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 12, 2021

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

May 11, 2021

Frequently Made Errors in Climate Science - The Greenhouse Effect - Comments

May 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 06, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments